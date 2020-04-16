Cargill India to provide 16 million meals to feed families, contributes to PM-CARES Fund

Cargill India, which is part of US food major Cargill, on Thursday said it has donated contributed to PM-CARES Fund to support the fight against coronavirus and, will provide 16 million meals to feed the most vulnerable sections of the society. Cargill India has a presence in India since 1987 and sells wheat flour under the 'Nature Fresh' brand. It markets edible oils under various brands such as Nature Fresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo Olive Oil and Rath.

"COVID-19 continues to spread, there is a growing need to feed the most vulnerable communities in our society. In line with its purpose of nourishing the world, Cargill has pledged 16 million meals to feed families through dry ration kits and cooked meals," Cargill India said in a statement. The relief efforts will support 1,50,000 families across 16 cities in India; including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Kurkumbh, Kandla, Surat, Bengaluru, Davangere, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Bhatinda, Noida, Nagpur, Varanasi and Jaipur.

To implement this, Cargill is working with three NGO partners; namely, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Feeding India and India Food Banking Network (IFBN). The dry ration kits include food items like pulses, rice, oil, wheat flour, spices etc. depending on local requirements. Cooked meals are also being served daily across these states.

"Cargill’s efforts also include a monetary contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM Cares Fund)," the statement said. “This global crisis requires a fully concerted approach to be adopted. Given the critical nature of our business, we are cognizant of our role in the relief and recovery efforts", said Simon George, president, Cargill India.

He added that the company is doing everything to ensure supply of essential food. "On the other hand, we are supporting local authorities and reaching out through NGO partners to provide food items and meals to nourish those impacted. We will continue helping communities during this time of need," he added.

