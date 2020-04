BasicFirst Announces its 'Doubt Clearing App' for Students in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Students get a 14-day free trial after signing up • Students can clear doubts for as low as 0.75 Rupees With an aim to support the students in their academic pursuits amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. has come up with a new version of the BasicFirst Doubt Clearing App for students where the average response time for all queries is just 32 minutes via in-app chats. Teachers are available from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, ensuring students can clear doubts whenever any query arises. The Doubt Clearing App is India’s first platform to resolve doubts through live sessions with experienced teachers via in-app chatting. BasicFirst caters to students from classes 6th to 12th belonging to all Boards (including CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and other State Boards such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Bihar) and major competitive examinations – IIT Main, JEE Advance, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, Olympiads and more. The BasicFirst Doubt Clearing App offers tailored packages to meet unique needs at a cost-effective monthly subscription. BasicFirst is also offering a 14-days free trial on all packages, post completion of which students can have their doubts cleared for as low as 0.75 Rupees to 3 Rupees depending upon the complexity of the question. On the release of the app, Randhir Kumar, Founder, CEO & Chief Mentor - BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. said, “Due to Coronavirus, all educational institutions have shut down and exams have been suspended without a date in sight, the education system is in a limbo, where does this leave the students? Our duty is to provide the students with an interactive platform that helps them promote their academic goals efficiently by drastically reducing the time required in resolving doubts. We always put students first. Therefore, we want to ensure an entirely stress-free learning process.” BasicFirst has also introduced a “Refer & Earn” system wherein students can earn referral points by inviting their friends to try the BasicFirst App. These points can be redeemed for various options. Furthermore, there is an option for students to donate these earned points to noble causes through the App itself. BasicFirst will donate the respective amount to NGOs, which can be viewed from the donation activities in the application. Instagram link of the original series by BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. www.instagram.com/p/B_B-BirHBWF/?igshid=lp381kldicio About BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd.

BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. is an aptitude-based personalized e-learning initiative that uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science to create a platform for adaptive learning online. Founded in January 2017 by Randhir Kumar with a vision to make quality education available in the remotest locations of India, BasicFirst caters to various academic needs of class 6th to 12th students. BasicFirst employs experienced teachers and professionals from top colleges of India, available 24x7, to design teaching modules assisting students from these classes to ace school, Board and competitive exams, including CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Bihar while offering multiple courses designed for competitive exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advance, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE and Olympiads. BasicFirst clears students’ doubts within 32 minutes or less via chat in the app. It equips students with essential communication skills, aptitude, subject competency and foundational knowledge to excel in academic goals, crack competitive exams and pave their way for a better career. Gradually, BasicFirst plans to spread its affordable services across the farthest regions to make digital academic support universally accessible. More details: www.basicfirst.com. Twitter: @basicfirstedu Instagram: basicfirst_learning Facebook: @basicfirstlearning YouTube: bit.ly/345d4ej Image: BasicFirst - Doubt Clearing App PWR PWR

