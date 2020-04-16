Left Menu
BasicFirst announces its 'Doubt Clearing App' for students in India

With an aim to support the students in their academic pursuits amidst the coronavirus pandemic, BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt Ltd has come up with a new version of the BasicFirst Doubt Clearing App for students where the average response time for all queries is just 32 minutes via in-app chats.

16-04-2020
BasicFirst - Doubt Clearing App. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim to support the students in their academic pursuits amidst the coronavirus pandemic, BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt Ltd has come up with a new version of the BasicFirst Doubt Clearing App for students where the average response time for all queries is just 32 minutes via in-app chats. Teachers are available from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, ensuring students can clear doubts whenever any query arises.

The Doubt Clearing App is India's first platform to resolve doubts through live sessions with experienced teachers via in-app chatting. BasicFirst caters to students from classes 6th to 12th belonging to all Boards (including CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and other State Boards such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Bihar) and major competitive examinations - IIT Main, JEE Advance, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, Olympiads and more.

The BasicFirst Doubt Clearing App offers tailored packages to meet unique needs at a cost-effective monthly subscription. BasicFirst is also offering a 14-days free trial on all packages, post completion of which students can have their doubts cleared for as low as Rs 0.75 to Rs 3 depending upon the complexity of the question.

"Due to Coronavirus, all educational institutions have shut down and exams have been suspended without a date in sight, the education system is in a limbo, where does this leave the students? Our duty is to provide the students with an interactive platform that helps them promote their academic goals efficiently by drastically reducing the time required in resolving doubts. We always put students first. Therefore, we want to ensure an entirely stress-free learning process", said Randhir Kumar, Founder, CEO & Chief Mentor - BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt Ltd. BasicFirst has also introduced a "Refer & Earn" system wherein students can earn referral points by inviting their friends to try the BasicFirst app. These points can be redeemed for various options.

Furthermore, there is an option for students to donate these earned points to noble causes through the app itself. BasicFirst will donate the respective amount to NGOs, which can be viewed from the donation activities in the application. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

