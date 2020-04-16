Centre unveils PUSA decontamination, sanitizing tunnel

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday inaugurated a 'PUSA decontamination and sanitizing tunnel' developed by the government research body ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute here in the national capital. The sanitization protocol includes hand washing with foot operated soap and water dispenser and fogging in a sanitizing tunnel for 20 seconds, an official statement said.

In this tunnel, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QAC) are used at concentration of 0.045 per cent, which is recommended by the health department, it added. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director A K Singh were also present at the event.

