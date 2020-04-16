Left Menu
Milcent Group Chairman and Ex-Minister Shri Rohit Patel Delivers Food to More Than 10,000 Needy Individuals

PTI | India | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:32 IST
Milcent Group Chairman and Ex-Minister Shri Rohit Patel Delivers Food to More Than 10,000 Needy Individuals

ANAND, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India and the entire world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In these testing times, Chairman of Milcent Group and Ex-Minister of Gujarat State, Shri Rohit Patel, is standing up for the needy and poor people. In association with Root Foundation, Shri Rohit Patel delivered one-time food to nearly 10,000 poor and needy people at their doorsteps in and around Anand. Talking more about this, Ex-Minister Shri Rohit Patel added, "Our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown to overcome the Coronavirus Pandemic. The best way to prevent the spreading of this pandemic is to stay safe indoors and maintain social distancing. In such testing times, taking care of poor people is our responsibility."Sharing further, the CEO of Milcent Group, Shri H S Barad said, "Lockdown is a socially relevant and important step, but to ensure that the daily wagers and other poor people don't find it difficult to get their food, our Chairman and Ex-Minister of the State, Shri Rohit Patel had initiated a special measure. Team Milcent in association with Root Foundation provided one-time food to the needy people."Under this noble initiative, since 25th March 2020, the noble deed of providing dinner is being carried out for the people living in areas like SangolpuraChhapra, RajodpuraChhapra, Roopapura, families residing in areas opposite MogriAnupam mission, those living in Devrajpura on Ganaroad, in Anand, on 100ft road, individuals living in the area near Indira Gandhi Statue, opposite Royal plaza, Behind TB Hospital, Slums of Ektanagar and Jawaharnagar, Rampura area, Hadgud-Vadod area. About MilcentThe journey of Milcent has been that of innovation and social enrichment ever since its establishment in the year 1946. Milcent was the pioneer to launch a domestic electric Flourmill in the country in the year 1960. This journey of innovation has been reaching millions of homes through 850+ retail outlets in all major states of India. Under the visionary leadership of CMD Mr Rohitkumar Patel, Milcent is growing stronger and diversifying its product portfolio continuously

For more information, visit https://milcentappliances.com/. PWRPWR

