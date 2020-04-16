Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak requests China to ease payment obligations in CPEC power projects

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:11 IST
Pak requests China to ease payment obligations in CPEC power projects
Representative Image

Cash-strapped Pakistan has requested China to ease the payment obligations of over USD 30 billion in power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to minimize its financial and economic difficulties. The CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

The CPEC was launched in 2015 when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of over USD 50 billion in different projects under construction in Pakistan. According to a report in the Dawn newspaper on Thursday, Pakistan's request for relaxation in payments is part of its ongoing efforts to secure discounts and savings on power purchases from independent power producers as its circular debt liabilities crossed Rs 2 trillion (over USD 11 billion).

A Cabinet member, on the basis of anonymity, said the Chinese leadership had advised the National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) of China to discuss the matter with the financial institutions (mostly owned by the government). He said the matter could move forward under the aegis of the CPEC's Joint Working Group (JWG) on Energy before taking a clear shape.

The member said that Pakistan had formally taken up the issue with China during the recent visit of President Arif Alvi to Beijing, as Pakistan's capacity payments alone were estimated to be closer to Rs 600 billion (USD 3.5 billion) this year. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who also heads the Cabinet Committee on Energy, were part of the presidential delegation to China on March 17.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the capacity payments could go beyond Rs 1.5 trillion in a few years, which would be beyond the repayment capacity of the people. Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing met Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday. "Pakistan looks forward to Chinese support in dealing with this unprecedented situation arising out of this (COVID-19) pandemic," an official statement quoted Shaikh as saying.

The finance adviser also discussed with the Chinese ambassador the effect of the pandemic on the overall growth of Pakistan's economy as exports and remittances will suffer as economies around the world enter recession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

In order to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to COVID-19 through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers, the alternative academic calendar has been developed by the NCERT under t...

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said on ThursdayPresident Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each...

Please shut up: TM Krishna's jibe on 'filmy types' living in farm houses, apartments

Vocalist-activist TM Krishna on Thursday called out film personalities for tone-deaf messaging amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to stay quiet if they cannot be honest about what is staring at us everyday. The Chennai-based singe...

Hit by lockdown, online coaching comes to rescue of competitive exams aspirants

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various entrance examinations are switching to online coaching portals which have remained immune to the nationwide lockdown. While all exams...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020