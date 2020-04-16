US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as weekly jobless claims fall

U.S. stocks index futures jumped on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims fell to 5.2 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.62 million the week before.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 124 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 92.75 points, or 1.08%.

Moments before the data was released, Dow e-minis were up 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.67%.

