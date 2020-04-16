Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as weekly jobless claims fall

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:12 IST
U.S. stocks index futures jumped on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims fell to 5.2 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.62 million the week before.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 124 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 92.75 points, or 1.08%.

Moments before the data was released, Dow e-minis were up 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.67%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

