'India needs to set up 'hub ports' to rescue 25,000 cruise crew members stuck abroad'

Stuck on-board cruise vessels across the globe, about 25,000 Indian crew members need to be brought back home immediately, a leading maritime body said on Thursday, as it mooted the idea of 'hub ports'. With cruise operations unlikely to resume in the near future amid the global coronavirus pandemic, India needs to think beyond tomorrow with urgency in the interest of its seafarers, it said.

"As per estimates about 25,000 Indian crew and staff are stuck in global cruiseliners which are unlikely to resume operations in the near future. "The government needs to take immediate steps in chalking out a strategy to bring them back to the homeland and 'hub ports' could be a solution to this," Capt Shiv Halbe, CEO of Maritime Association of Shipowners, Shipmanagers and Agents (MASSA) told PTI. "The local entities in Europe are developing a concept of ‘hub ports’ where seafarers (and international passengers) could fly into and then they will get ‘distributed’ to ports within motoring distance, thereby making crew change possible," Halbe said, adding the flights into the hub ports will be permitted only from select locations.

India needs to work with the Europeans towards creating such 'hub ports' which will not only help in controlling crew changes but also assist in resurrecting the local economy, at least in the service sector, he added. Halbe further said the European Union already recognises seafarer as a "key transport worker" and it is time India comes forward and formulates a strategy for them. Various maritime bodies have also urged the government to ensure the return of about 15,000 seafarers on cargo ships in the wake of the extension of lockdown to May 3.

There are about 15,000 Indian seafarers onboard around 500 cargo vessels across the globe, in addition to 25,000 on cruise ships. Maritime bodies like NUSI, MUI and MASSA told PTI that they have raised the issue with the shipping ministry, which has assured them of all help once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The issue was raised before Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya earlier this month, who assured their safe passage back home once the lockdown period is over. The maritime bodies and other stakeholders from the port sector held a meeting with Mandaviya, through video conferencing, to discuss the plight of Indian seafarers stuck overseas and various issues faced by the Indian maritime industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maritime Union of India (MUI) and National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) had said they will financially support Indian seafarers in the current challenging scenario.

