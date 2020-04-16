Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on grim earnings, coronavirus worries

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:17 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on grim earnings, coronavirus worries

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about rough first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset weekly jobless claims that were better than some had feared. A 6.1% fall for Boeing Co sent the blue-chip Dow down 0.6%, as its European rival Airbus said it was examining requests to defer deliveries after a collapse in travel demand.

The Nasdaq outperformed the broader market with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc surging to record highs as sweeping stay-at-home orders drove demand for online streaming services and home delivery of goods. Meanwhile, the shutdown in New York was extended until May 15 even as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths fell to their lowest in more than a week, adding to evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread.

Wall Street has swung this week between hopes of a peaking in coronavirus cases and fears of the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression, as the lockdown measures crushed business activity. Latest data showed jobless claims fell slightly to 5.2 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.62 million the week before, but the total figure for the past month still topped a stunning 20 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated 5.1 million jobless claims for the week ended April 11. Wall Street's fear gauge rose for the second straight session, while the flight from risk pressured U.S. Treasury yields.

"We are still struggling to grab a foothold on the deterioration of what's going on," said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas. "The jobless claims number is better than what economists expected, but it's still a little too soon to be extrapolating to the 'all clear ahead' road."

After a 27.5% rally from its March lows, the S&P 500 index is still 17.5% below its record high as first-quarter earnings kicked off with U.S. banks preparing for a wave of future loan defaults following a halt in business activity. Analysts estimate earnings for S&P 500 companies slumped 12.8% in the first quarter, with U.S. economic growth expected to have contracted at its fastest pace since World War Two.

Trump is now expected to announce "new guidelines" for re-opening the economy at a news conference on Thursday. "What the market cannot price in perfectly is when the economy re-opens, what its nuances will look like and what its impact will be on corporate profits one quarter, two quarters and a year away," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California.

Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings for the big U.S. lenders, reporting a plunge in quarterly profit as its advisory and wealth management businesses took a hit from the economic fallout of the pandemic. The bank subsector dropped 4.2%. At 1:26 p.m. ET, The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 140.93 points, or 0.60%, at 23,363.42 and the S&P 500 was down 1.34 points, or 0.05%, at 2,782.02. The Nasdaq Composite was up 55.83 points, or 0.67%, at 8,449.00.

The Philadelphia chip index rose 1.5% after the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a near doubling in first-quarter net profit. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 53 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland has mostly contained coronavirus outbreak - health chief

Ireland has contained and effectively suppressed the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the population at large but not in nursing homes where its spread remains a concern, the countrys chief medical officer said on Thursday. The ass...

55 new cases of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

Fifty-five cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Thursday taking the tally of cases to 1,131.Total of 55 people including 23 from Bharatpur, 11 from Tonk and 11 from Jodhpur and three from Jaipur have tested positive for COVID-...

EXCLUSIVE-As the U.S. shut down, Trump's legal fight to build wall ramped up

Even as the Trump administration was struggling to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, it was ramping up efforts to seize land along U.S. southern border to build a wall and fulfill a major campaign promise, a Reuters review of federal cour...

Veteran's garden walk raises $16M for UK health service

A 99-year-old World War II veteran has completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised 13 million pounds 16 million for Britains National Health Service. Tom Moores humble mission to support health care work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020