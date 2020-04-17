Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P says Covid-19 to hit asset quality of lenders; cuts Axis Bank, ICICI Bank outlook

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:47 IST
S&P says Covid-19 to hit asset quality of lenders; cuts Axis Bank, ICICI Bank outlook

The Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a deterioration in asset quality for Indian lenders, global ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) said on Friday, cutting its outlook on private sector lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to “negative”. The agency said the economic recovery will be U-shaped, the risks for the banking sector remain on the downside and also warned of some rating downgrades because of the pandemic.

It can be noted that since late 2014, with the asset quality review, the going has been difficult for the Indian banks which are now saddled with toxic debt of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. Slower economic growth in the days leading to the outbreak was making a recovery difficult. “We expect Indian banks' asset quality to deteriorate, credit costs to rise, and profitability to decline,” the agency said in a note.

The agency added that it has revised the economic risk trend for the banking system to negative from stable earlier. The outlooks on both Axis Bank and ICICI Bank have also been revised down to "negative" largely due to the impact of the economic headwinds that they will be facing, but spared their peers like largest private sector lender HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Ratings on both Axis Bank and ICICI Bank have been affirmed at the existing ones.

“The negative outlook on ICICI Bank reflects our view that the bank is exposed to economic headwinds faced by India's banking system,” it said, adding that the bank will maintain its strong market position and despite a deterioration, asset quality will also be better. On the outlook change for Axis Bank, it said, “The negative outlook on Axis reflects our expectation that heightened economic risks facing India's banking system will likely affect the bank's asset quality and financial performance.” Axis Bank cannot get support from the government like the one which state-run lenders can enjoy, it said.

The agency warned that it would downgrade both Axis Bank and ICICI Bank if stressed assets rise significantly beyond the system average over the next few quarters, and up the outlook to stable if the economic risks in India abate. In the case of HDFC Bank, it appreciated strong business franchise, better liquidity profile, comfortable capitalisation supported by strong earnings and the system-best asset quality, and added that the rating is capped by the sovereign rating.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's robust capitalisation, strong management, and better than peers asset quality was also appreciated while affirming the ratings..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's death rate rises, government seeking to harmonise data

Spains overnight death toll from coronavirus was 585 on Friday, a rise from 551 the previous night but far off early April peaks as the country starts to loosen the terms of its lockdown.Overnight figures of more than 900 were registered at...

Deaths from COVID-19 in UK care homes is higher than 2% - health minister

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in care homes was higher than 2, adding he was concerned about how the novel coronavirus was spreading in places housing, vulnerable people.Asked whether...

Australia moves to ease rules on gay blood donors

A ustralia is set to ease rules on gay and bisexual men donating blood, health officials said on Friday, a move decried as window dressing by LGBT groups who criticized restrictions that would remain in place.The proposed change - which nee...

Govt to create 'Fund of Funds' for MSMEs to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Gadkari

The government will soon approve a Fund of Funds to buy up to 15 per cent of equity in mirco, small and medium enterprises MSMEs with high credit rating if they raise money from capital markets, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020