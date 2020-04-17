Left Menu
Statement from Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, on the RBI Governor's Press Conference

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:57 IST
Statement from Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, on the RBI Governor's Press Conference

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)“I strongly support the measures announced by the RBI today to support the economy in this period. It is a sign of their continued efforts to stimulate economic activity and protect jobs. The LTRO for NBFCs and micro-lenders is a good tool to ease liquidity without tinkering with policy rates and Rs. 50,000 Crore is a substantial amount. This should, restore confidence especially among the MSME sector which provides a significant portion of the country’s jobs and is integral to all supply chains. That coupled with a cut in the reverse repo rate will incentivise banks to actively lend to those most in need of funds and make it affordable for businesses to borrow, address their working capital needs and get back into action as the country opens.” – Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. About TVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. Image: Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company PWRPWR

