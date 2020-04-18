Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic: Bank of Maharashtra employees contribute Rs 5 crore towards PM-CARES Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:50 IST
The employees of the bank have decided to give up their one-day salary and two days of leave encashment to contribute towards the fund, a release said. Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Saturday said its employees have contributed Rs 5 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to support the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The employees of the bank have decided to give up their one-day salary and two days of leave encashment to contribute towards the fund, a release said.

The bank has also been nominated by the government for the collection of donations for the PM-CARES Fund. Contributions can be made by RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, cheques and demand drafts were drawn in favor of the PM-CARES Fund, the bank said.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) were set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the COVID-19 crisis and to provide relief to the affected. Many corporates, defense personnel, employees of public sector undertakings, such as railways, sportspersons and Bollywood personalities have announced their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

