Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic ophthalmic solution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:13 IST
Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic ophthalmic solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Alcaftadine ophthalmic solution, in the American market. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to Allergan, Inc's Lastacaft Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25 per cent. The product is indicated for the prevention of itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in eyes.

According to IQVIA data, Alcaftadine has an estimated market size of USD 7 million for twelve months ending December 2019. Alembic said it has now a cumulative total of 120 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has launched voice assistance-based banking services for its customers and they can check balance, seek credit card details as well as ask other queries among others through this application. The bank said it ha...

Crops rot as Italian farmers hit by virus, drought

Floriana Fanizza gazes desolately at her celery crop, lost to the coronavirus because it could not be harvested. Italian farmers are being brought to their knees by a six-week lockdown aimed at stopping a deadly epidemic in its tracks. They...

Sterling falls as COVID-19 death toll rises, no easing of lockdown in sight

Sterling slid on Monday as the death toll from the novel coronavirus increased and officials said it was too soon to talk about easing the lockdown implemented to stop the virus spreading further.Britain reported 596 deaths from COVID-19, t...

Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life: Cody Simpson

Singer Cody Simpson has opened up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus and he said his fellow musicians independent nature inspires him to be embrace his individuality. The couple has been dating for several months since Cyrus split from bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020