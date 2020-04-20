Auto components industry in preparatory mode to resume ops: ACMA

The auto components industry is in preparatory mode and resumption of production will depend on whether the factories are in green zones or permissible areas or not, and if their customers resume operations, ACMA said on Monday. Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20.

Moreover, manufacturing, industrial units with access control in special economic zones (SEZs), export oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships have also been allowed. "The components industry is in preparatory mode, depending upon whether their factories are in green zones/ permissible areas and if their customer is resuming or not," Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta told PTI. He further said, "Prior to resuming operations, manufacturing locations will have to undergo fumigation/sanitisation and all others checks will need to be put in place to ensure employees feel safe coming back to work." As per the guidelines by MHA, factories manufacturing drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical infrastructure, including manufacture of ambulances, have also been allowed to open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.