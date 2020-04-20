Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oyo supports asset owners as occupancy plunges amid COVID-19 extended lockdown

With plunging occupancy rates due to COVID-19 lockdown, hotel chain and room aggregator Oyo said on Monday it is taking a series of measures to support asset owners in different regions of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:45 IST
Oyo supports asset owners as occupancy plunges amid COVID-19 extended lockdown
The company operates in over 800 cities across 80 countries. Image Credit: ANI

With plunging occupancy rates due to COVID-19 lockdown, hotel chain and room aggregator Oyo said on Monday it is taking a series of measures to support asset owners in different regions of the country. A total of Rs 24 crore discounts have been offered to over 3,000 Oyo partners to lessening the burden of payments due and accrued.

At the same time, thousands of partners who wanted to become a part of Oyo Secure, a financial product similar to an online wallet for simplified deal benefits and real-time visibility of their earnings, were offered support in terms of reduced joining amounts as well as a 30 per cent top-up for every recharge to the asset owner's Oyo Secure wallet. Partners whose financials are most affected by COVID-19 have been given steep take rate discounts up to almost 100 per cent waivers to support them throughout this tough time, Oyo said in a statement.

"Despite the significant economic pressures on the industry, Oyo is committed to doing what it can to help its partners during these testing times," said Sharad Saxena, Chief Supply Officer for Franchise Business at Oyo India and South Asia. The company operates in over 800 cities across 80 countries, including the United States, Europe, Britain, India, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had managed to curb the coronavirus crisis but the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead.The number of Russian confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 47,000 on Monday with a death toll of 40...

Union Minister Reddy visits ISKCON temple's community kitchen

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited ISKCON temple in Dwarka on Monday, where a community kitchen had been organised for the needy amid the lockdown.The ISKCON movement has a global presence. It is known...

Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door- to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice N W Sambre ...

Two-day conference of India's top military brass postponed indefinitely

A two-day conference of the top military brass of the country has been postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, military sources said Monday. The Unified Commanders Conference UCC was to be held from April 22 to 23. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020