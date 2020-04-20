Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Relief via 'Ways and Means Advances' to states of little help, says report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:43 IST
Covid-19: Relief via 'Ways and Means Advances' to states of little help, says report

Relief given to state governments through Ways and Means Advances (WMA) relaxations is of "little" help, and Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh may face pressures to honour their payment commitments if the COVID-19 lockdown continues beyond May 3, a report said on Monday.  In the report, India Ratings and Research said WMA relief is "too little to help", as it provides additional liquidity of only Rs 19,335 crore. It may provide some reprieve, but is not the solution for the shortfall in states' revenue and most states may be able to make payments in April 2020 using reserve funds, enhanced WMA limits, and other revenues.  The state governments are facing a "double whammy" in the lockdown, which impacts their cash flows and also results in higher expenditures, it said, calling for more support from the Centre in such cases. The Centre and RBI have taken a slew of measures to help states, including raising WMA limits to state governments by 60 per cent of their existing limits for FY20 to help them borrow more from the market, increase in the time that a state can be in overdraft, allowing them to raise Rs 3.2 lakh crore in the April-September period and, also advance release of Rs 11,092 crore of central share from the state disaster risk management fund for FY21 and Rs 6,195 crore revenue deficit, it said.

The rating agency said it did an analysis of monthly expenditures of 18 states based on their FY21 budget projections for April 2020 and the liquidity available with them from various sources including consolidated sinking fund (CSF), guarantee redemption fund (GRF), government securities and auction treasury bills (ATBs). It found a majority fourteen of the states will be able to make payments on their commitments in April 2020.

"However, four states - Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh - despite the support mentioned above, may face pressure in the near-run and may find it difficult to make payments, if the lockdown continues beyond 3 May 2020," it warned. It can be noted that starting with a three-week lockdown from March 25, the entire country has been under a lockdown to prevent the spread of infections of the dreaded virus. The Centre has relaxed the lockdown measures in certain unaffected parts to help the economic activity from Monday.

Revenue from own sources for the states has dried up and if the lock down continues, many more states will find it difficult to make payments, it said, pointing out that several states have already deferred a part of salary payments.  "In such a situation, the central government will have to do the heavy lifting of raising money and pass it on to the state governments for expenditure," the agency recommended, acknowledging that the central government is also facing headwinds by way of higher borrowing costs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cement industry resumes partial production, says workforce sufficient to meet demand for now

Cement manufacturers on Monday said they have resumed partial production at their plants following government easing of guidelines in the extended phase of lockdown and maintained that limited workforce will not be an issue as demand will b...

One more COVID-19 case in Jharkhand, tally rises to 42 in state

A 50-year-old man on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bokaro districts Gomia block, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 42 in Jharkhand. Bokaro district Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kumar Pathak said the man, who hails from ...

Portugal's unemployment soars 9% in March, Algarve worst hit

Unemployment in Portugal rose almost 9 in March from the previous month, official data showed, as lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic brought key economic sectors to a halt.In the southern Algarve region, usua...

408 COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

The cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka stand at 408, including 16 deaths and 112 people discharged. Karnatakas Department of Health and Family Welfare in a media bulletin said As of 5 pm on April 20, cumulatively 408 COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020