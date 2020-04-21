Left Menu
China, HK stocks fall as investors shun riskier assets on oil plunge

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 10:33 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Tuesday as caution recaptured world markets after U.S. crude futures recorded a historical plunge overnight, stoking investors to stay away from riskier assets.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.35% at 2,813.95 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.66%, with its financial sector sub-index dropping 1.3%, the consumer staples sector down 1.91%, the real estate index down 1.49% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.77%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.17% to 9,611.3, while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.29% at 23,772.36. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dropped 2.8% by midday, a deeper fall than other sectors, while the IT sector fell 2.18%, the financial sector slipped 2.01% lower and the property sector lost 1.75% by noon. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.56% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.93%. ** U.S. crude futures traded into negative territory for the first time ever on Monday on plunging demand for fuel due to the coronavirus pandemic, a massive glut in crude supplies and insufficient storage capacity in the U.S. ** The plunge in oil prices hurt sentiment and the outlook for commodities demand and economic recovery, dragging A-shares lower said Zhang Qi, Shanghai-based analyst at Haitong Securities Co. ** China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Tuesday. ** Hong Kong's government will extend restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another 14 days to preserve the city's success in keeping the number of cases down, the city's chief executive said on Tuesday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 2.29% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 2.21%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0872 per U.S. dollar, 0.19% weaker than the previous close of 7.0736.

