MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:25 IST
Money Market Operations as on April 20, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent). MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 303,940.82 3.03 0.50-5.00 I. Call Money 11,341.65 4.16 2.30-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 221,774.70 2.97 2.50-3.80 III. Market Repo 70,824.47 3.01 0.50-3.95 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 806.02 3.79 2.85-4.55 II. Term Money@@ 1,525.60 - 4.00-5.30 III. Triparty Repo 385.00 3.50 3.50-3.50 IV. Market Repo 0.00 --- ---- V. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,250.00 5.00 5.00-5.00 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 20/04/2020 1 Tue, 21/04/2020 7,12,823.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 20/04/2020 1 Tue, 21/04/2020 290.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -7,12,533.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,102.25 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 230,269.25 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,82,263.75 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 20/04/2020 4,17,132.76 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 24/04/2020 416,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 20/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 27/03/2020 256,578.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

