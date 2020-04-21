Left Menu
Tata Motors extends commercial vehicles' warranty expiring during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:58 IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended by two months the warranty period for all of its commercial vehicles which are expiring during the period of the lockdown. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Motors has extended the warranty for its commercial vehicles customers worldwide, the company said in a statement.

As part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors said it is providing two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the lockdown period. Moreover, the company has also extended 'Tata Suraksha' annual maintenance contract for all those with an expiry during the period of lockdown.

It also said a one-month extension for customers to avail the AMC service, previously scheduled during the lockdown is being provided..

