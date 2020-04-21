Left Menu
Hong Kong shares post biggest daily loss in a month as oil crash spooks investors

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:28 IST
Hong Kong shares post biggest daily loss in a month as oil crash spooks investors
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly one month on Tuesday, as the U.S. crude futures' historic plunge overnight prompted investors to stay away from riskier assets.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 536.47 points, or 2.2%, at 23,793.55, its lowest closing level since April 6. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.13% to 9,614.93. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.5%, a deeper fall than other sectors, while the IT sector slid 1.82%, the financial sector ended 1.91% lower and the property sector fell 1.87%.

** U.S. oil prices hobbled back into positive territory after sinking below $0 for the first time ever, but international benchmark Brent dipped as the global coronavirus crisis severely reduces demand for crude. ** Hong Kong's government will extend restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another 14 days to preserve the city's success in keeping the number of cases down, the city's chief executive said.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.9% at 2,827.01 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.18% lower. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 2.28%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 1.97% lower.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0877 per U.S. dollar at 0822 GMT, 0.2% weaker than the previous close of 7.0736. ** So far this week, the market capitalization of the Hang Seng index has fallen by 0.22% to HK$16.33 trillion.

