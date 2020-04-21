Coriander futures decline on weak demand

Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 112 to Rs 5,840 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 112, or 1.88 per cent, to Rs 5,840 per quintal in 4,000 lots.

Similarly, the spice for June delivery fell by Rs 133, or 2.23 per cent, at Rs 5,820 per quintal in 460 lots. Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

