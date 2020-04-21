Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:38 IST
PNG jewellers on Tuesday announced the launch of Vedhani e-vouchers to facilitate booking of gold for the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Customers availing these offers can book gold on Akshay Tritiya and have the delivery of the same once the lockdown ends, the company said in a statement. The e-vouchers are available in 1, 2, 5 and 10 grams only.

PNG jewellers has also launched the pure price offer, where customers can avail the booking rates post the lockdown in case the prevailing rates are higher.  * * * Senco Gold announces innovative online offers for customers Senco Gold and Diamonds announced innovative online offers for its customers looking to buy gold this Akshay Tritiya. Under the offer, which runs from April 22-27, customers can lock-in the gold price of the day when they complete the online booking, a release said here. Once the lockdown is lifted, customers can either opt to go to the store to collect their jewellery or get it delivered at their doorstep.  If the prevailing price of gold reduces at the time of pickup or delivery, the customer will enjoy the lower price applicable. PTI SM RUJ RUJ

