Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil stocks tumble up to 7 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:26 IST
Oil stocks tumble up to 7 pc

Stocks of companies related to oil and gas sector on Tuesday fell up to 7 per cent amid historic crude oil plunge. Shares of Gujarat State Petronet plummeted 7.09 per cent, ONGC tanked 6.48 per cent, GAIL 5.72 per cent, Indraprastha Gas 2.22 per cent and Petronet LNG 1.53 per cent on the BSE.

Oil marketing companies also declined, with IOC falling 5.31 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation 3.53 per cent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 5.06 per cent. The BSE Oil and GAS index fell by 3.54 per cent to close at 10,944.19.

"Indian equity markets fell sharply today as oil market tumbled amid COVID-19 fears. Global sentiments turned negative as a historic overnight plunge in US crude oil futures highlighted the economic damage caused by the coronavirus-led lockdowns," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,011.29 points or 3.20 per cent lower at 30,636.71.

Globally also, markets plunged after US oil prices turned negative on Monday for the first time ever..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sheffield Utd players defer wages till end of 2020

- Sheffield United players will defer part of their wages until the end of 2020 to help the Premier League club ride out the economic storm caused by coronavirus. The Blades manager Chris Wilder, senior members of his coaching staff and chi...

Karna govt to conduct health camp in Bengaluru to identify journalists affected by COVID-19

Eds Recasting intro, minor edits Bengaluru, Apr 21 PTI Alarmed over 53 journalists testing positive for COVID-19 in neigbouring Maharashtra, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to conduct a health check up camp in the city to id...

China sees return of coronavirus cases in northwest, warns against overseas travel

A northwestern province on the frontline of Chinas coronavirus battle reported its first cases in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, all Chinese nationals returning from overseas, as imported infections started to level off elsewhere.Like other...

Commerce min relaxes timeline for filling SSR probe application for anti-dumping

A company or association can file an application for sunset review SSR probe 180 days prior to the date of expiry of an anti-dumping duty imposed on an item, according to a trade notice of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR. Ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020