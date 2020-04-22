Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end firmer on hopes of fresh stimulus to boost economy

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:16 IST
Hong Kong shares end firmer on hopes of fresh stimulus to boost economy

Hong Kong shares closed up on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, as optimism around further fiscal stimulus from Beijing to shore up the economy outweighted worries about further turmoil in the energy sector.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 99.81 points, or 0.42%, at 23,893.36. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.57% to 9,670.2. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.7%, while the IT sector rose 1.7%, the financial sector ended 0.15% lower and the property sector dipped 0.2%. ** The collapse in China's economic activity caused by the coronavirus has heightened calls from top policy advisers for the government to hasten the rollout of fiscal stimulus, as ballooning unemployment threatens social stability. ** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the replacement of several ministers was aimed at reviving the coronavirus-hit economy and was unrelated to recent remarks by institutions in mainladn China reaffirming Beijing's authority over the city.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Mobile Ltd , which gained 2.67%, while the biggest loser was China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, which fell 1.3%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.6% at 2,843.98 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.82%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.65%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.74%. ** Oil prices plunged again after a shocking fall earlier this week, leaving Asian shares on defensive. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0816 per U.S. dollar at 0813 GMT, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 7.0925.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt warns liquor vends, clubs, hotels against selling liquor during lockdown

The Delhi government has warned hotels, clubs, restaurants and liquor vends against selling liquor during the ongoing lockdown in the national capital. The move comes after the Excise Department noticed that some establishments are smugglin...

Sony working on film based on 'One Punch Man' manga series

Sony Pictures is developing a live-action movie based on popular Japanese manga series One-Punch Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has roped in Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the scribes of Jumanji The Next Level and V...

IMA calls off proposed protests after meeting with Shah

The Indian Medical Association IMA has called off its proposed White alert and Black day protests scheduled on April 22 and 23 following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah through video conference on Wednesday. The doctors body has been...

3 cops injured in clash over relief materials in West Bengal's Baduria

Three policemen were injured in a clash with locals who were protesting in Baduria area in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, alleging that they were not given relief materials amid the lockdown, officials said. Residents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020