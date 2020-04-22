Spanish bonds underperform as syndication receives record demand

Spanish and Portuguese bonds underperformed on Wednesday as markets looked to absorb a heavy level of supply with more governments selling debt to fund coronavirus stimulus programmes. Spain is selling a 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks, receiving record orders of over 82 billion euros, which would be the highest level of demand ever for a euro zone bond sale if maintained. Portugal sold 1 billion euros of bonds due 2026 and 2030 in an auction.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 1.11%, while Portuguese yields rose 8 basis points to 1.27%, pushing the risk premium they pay on top of German debt up 9 bps. The sales followed Italy, which raised 16 billion-euros via two bonds, drawing demand of more than 110 billion euros on Tuesday. Its bonds also sold off sharply during the sale, also under pressure from an ongoing tussle between Rome and the European Union on funding coronavirus measures.

"The ability to flip these bonds onto the ECB (European Central Bank) is ensuring there is strong demand for this issuance, but with the scale and immediacy of virus-related fiscal pressures leaving sovereigns without the luxury of choosing when to fund themselves, governments are clearly price-takers," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "The fact, then, that record order books... come at a hefty price helps square the circle as to why apparently unprecedented demand is being accompanied by a significant widening of spreads."

ITALIAN YIELDS STEADY Italian yields held steady at levels hit before the European Central Bank's emergency bond purchases began in mid-March.

On Tuesday, in addition to pressure from the bond sale, Italian yields rose to those levels as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government was working on a minimum 50 billion-euro stimulus package. European Union states are moving closer to agreeing to use their joint long-term budget to restart economic growth, but a summit on Thursday is expected to defer any final decision on contentious details.

The Italian government sees the country's ratio of debt to gross domestic product surging to 155-159% this year, sources told Reuters, compared with nearly 135% at the end of last year. Italy's 10-year yield was up 1 basis point to 2.19% after rising 22 basis points on Tuesday. The gap with Germany's 10-year yield stood at around 262 basis points, very close to levels seen before the ECB launched its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).

ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet said he felt "uncomfortable" with the fact that the ECB was allowing Italy's risk premium to rise above 260 bps and the 10-year yield above 2%, levels analysts see as critical for the country's debt sustainability. "My view is that they are not doing enough," he said, citing the size of the bank's emergency purchase programme.

Germany's 10-year yield was up 2 basis points to -0.46% as brent crude oil rose after hitting its lowest level since 1999, improving risk appetite. The ECB will also discuss accepting sub-investment grade collateral in its operations, according to a Bloomberg News.

Currently, the ECB accepts Greek bonds - rated junk - as collateral. That comes before S&P reviews Italy's credit rating on Friday, currently two notches above junk, and a review in May by Moody's, which holds it one level above junk.

