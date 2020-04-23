Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Deepak Phenolics Commences Commercial Production of IPA Used in Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing of Sanitizers

MUMBAI and VADODRA, India, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Nitrite subsidiary Deepak Phenolics commissions a 30,000 MT (annually) plant at Dahej to make Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) from Acetone, thus significantly reducing the country's dependence on imports of this product. IPA is an important input in the production of essential pharmaceuticals and manufacturing of sanitizers. Due care will be taken keeping process safety and manpower constraints in ensuring a ramp up to full capacity

About Deepak Nitrite:Ranked among Fortune Next 500 and recognized among the top 25 wealth creators by Fortune Magazine, India, Deepak Nitrite (NSE: DEEPAKNTR) (BSE: 506401) is acknowledged as one of the country's fastest growing chemical intermediate companies. It has a diversified portfolio of intermediates that cater to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home and personal care segments in India and overseas. Its products are manufactured across five locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care. PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.