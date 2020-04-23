Left Menu
Development News Edition

Standard Chartered expects Saudi GDP to shrink by 4.5% on oil production cuts

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:07 IST
Standard Chartered expects Saudi GDP to shrink by 4.5% on oil production cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Standard Chartered said it expects Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product to contract by 4.5% year on year in 2020 against a previous expectation of a 5% growth, mainly because of oil production cuts agreed among international crude producers.

The United Arab Emirates will see its GDP drop by 4.6% this year against a previous 1.4% growth estimate, the bank said in a statement.

Kuwait's GDP is expected to contract by 6.3%, against a previous 1% growth forecast, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey marks its 100th year of parliament amid coronavirus

A Turkish Airlines plane has flown over the country drawing the Turkish flag in its flight path to mark centennial celebrations for the founding of the nations parliament. The celebrations Thursday for Turkeys National Sovereignty and Child...

Japan officials puzzled by outbreak on docked cruise ship

Japanese officials are investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus among crew members of a cruise ship in Nagasaki, which has puzzled authorities because the southern port city has a relatively low number of infections and the vessel has b...

Sebi again extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level executive vacancies amid lockdown

Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for the post of 147 senior level executives by more than a month till May 31 amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. On March 7, the regulator ...

U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Empire actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020