APL Apollo Tubes resumes partial operations at Raipur plant

Steel pipes maker APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Thursday said it has partially resumed operations at its Raipur facility in Chhattisgarh following relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain spread of coronavirus. The operations were resumed from Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

"As the industrial sector gradually shows signs of gathering momentum due to partial relaxation in lockdown, APL Apollo Tubes has resumed partial operations at its Raipur plant in Chhattisgarh after securing all the required permissions from the government authorities," it said. This is a partial restart, and rest of the operations will be started gradually, the company said.

APL Apollo Tubes CMD Sanjay Gupta said, "Even though we will be resuming operations, our top priority will be to ensure health and safety of our employees at this unprecedented time. As a socially responsible firm, we understand that we also have responsibility to support our communities, especially those who are vulnerable." APL Apollo Tubes is the largest producer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and sections in India, with a capacity to produce 2.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company also exports its products to over 20 countries.

