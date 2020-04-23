Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medall gets approval to conduct COVID-19 tests

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:23 IST
Medall gets approval to conduct COVID-19 tests

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI): Diagnostic services provider Medall on Thursday said it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research for conducting COVID-19 tests. Medall has the capacity to process close to 1,000 samples every day at its 15,000-sq-foot central reference lab here, a press release said.

"There is an urgent need to bring in more private laboratories for testing the samples...Medall is uniquely placed to meet the growing demand for quick testing of samples using the Real Time Polymerise Chain Reaction (RTPCR) testing,, Medall CEO Arjun Ananth said. Priced at Rs 4,000 per test, bookings can be done online at www.medall.in or by calling 75501 77777, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 0930 pm NATION DEL129 LDALL VIRUS Lockdown helping minimise virus spread, but much more tests needed Govt New Delhi Asserting that the ongoing lockdown has helped minimise the spread of coronavirus...

Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones gave their fans some satisfaction on Thursday by releasing a new track Living in a Ghost Town, part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.The song, powered by a Keith Richards riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a v...

EDward Gaming advance in LPL playoffs

EDward Gaming advanced to the quarterfinals of Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up. EDward, the sixth seed, finished the spring season at 9-7, just ahead of seventh-see...

UAE shortens de facto curfew by 2 hours to 10pm-6am for Ramadan - WAM

The United Arab Emirates has shortened a nationwide coronavirus curfew by two hours to now run daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 1800 to 0200 GMT for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.The curfew to help ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020