Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Friday its railway strategic business unit of construction business in consortium with Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Company of Japan has won a significant order in the form of three packages from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:44 IST
L&T Construction bags contract for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Project
The Indian multinational with over $21 billion in annual revenues has operations in 30 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Friday its railway strategic business unit of construction business in consortium with Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Company of Japan has won a significant order in the form of three packages from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL). The design and build orders involve 2x25 kilovolt overhead electrification, signalling and telecommunication, and associated works at the Dadri-Khurja and Sahnewal-Khurja sections of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC).

The works are spread across 442 route km and 638 track km. Though L&T did not give the value of the contract, it describes a significant order ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crores. L&T Construction is already executing the electrification and signalling system works contracts for the Mughalsarai to New Sonnagar section and electrification works of the Mughalsarai-Bhaupur section of the EDFC.

With this win, L&T will be electrifying 1,000 out of 1,346 km of the EDFC where orders have been finalised, and the entire 1,465 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dadri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. DFCCIL is a special purpose vehicle of the Indian Railways mandated to build dedicated freight corridors. (ANI)

