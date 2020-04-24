Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor commissions dealer operations restart guideline for post-lockdown phase

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:14 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor commissions dealer operations restart guideline for post-lockdown phase

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has commissioned a dealer operations restart guideline focusing on safety protocols for respective facilities and staff, customer interface during sales and after sales services for resuming operations post lockdown. The manual aims to benefit both dealers and customers while educating and empowering its dealer partners about the importance to adhere to good safety and hygiene practices, so as to secure all stakeholders from health hazards, the company said in a statement.

It also aims at instilling confidence in the existing and prospective customers about the safety and hygiene initiatives introduced at Toyota dealer outlets, across the country, TKM added. "In the current environment, it goes without saying that in addition to closely monitoring the situation, it is imperative to introduce standard operating procedures (SOPs) encouraging employees to address customer needs effectively post COVID-19, which will bring inevitable changes along with it," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said.

Given the fact that the withdrawal of the lockdown does not in any way mean the pandemic is over and adherence to good safety and hygiene practices is the only key to keeping the virus at bay, the recovery phase will require unprecedented levels of caution, the company said. The manual focuses on three key areas which include facility and staff, sales and after sales.

The dealer operations restart guideline comes after TKM introduced a comprehensive 'Restart Manual' as a guide for industries to follow post the lockdown withdrawal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Funeral of COVID-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was held amid opposition from local people in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday. The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Ru...

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson saidAt about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army ini...

Amfi assures investors after Franklin Templeton MF shuts six schemes

Industry body Amfi on Friday assured investors that majority of fixed income mutual funds assets are invested in superior credit quality securities and such schemes have appropriate liquidity to ensure normal operations. The statement by th...

NEWALERT

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020