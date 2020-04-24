Left Menu
D P Jindal Group employees contribute Rs 2 cr to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:59 IST
D P Jindal Group on Friday said its employees have contributed Rs 2 crore towards PM-CARES Fund to fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the country. All the employees of the Group have contributed a part of their salary to PM-CARES Fund.

Besides, the Group companies are also engaged in providing free ration, masks, hand sanitizers and all other essentials to communities living in and around their plants in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Group said in a statement. "D P Jindal Group employees have contributed Rs 2 crore from their salary towards PM-CARES Fund. We believe that this is a moment of grave human and national crisis in which each one must stand behind thousands of essential service providers," it said.

D P Jindal Group is the largest seamless and ERW (electric resistance welded) steel pipes and tubes manufacturer in the country supplying high-end tubulars to sectors like oil and gas and power..

