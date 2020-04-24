Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hit by COVID-19 lockdown, Noida MSMEs seek Centre's help

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:19 IST
Hit by COVID-19 lockdown, Noida MSMEs seek Centre's help

Struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Noida and Greater Noida have knocked the Centre's door, seeking relief measures including interest-free loans and waiver in power tariff and lease rent. Some of them are even considering closing down their units after getting no support from the government, the Noida Entrepreneurs' Association (NEA), a local industry body, claimed.

"After completing one month of the lockdown, entrepreneurs are now calling and saying they are very upset that after this long wait they are not getting any relief from the government," NEA President Vipin Malhan said in a statement. "Some entrepreneurs are planning to close their units if they do not get any relief. According to them, they are already in loss due to worldwide recession and they have huge loans and liabilities. How can they survive now?” Malhan said.

The NEA, which has approximately 3,000 MSMEs as its members in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, have sought government help so that these businesses can re-establish themselves, NEA vice president and spokesperson Sudhir Srivastava said. The NEA said banks should completely waive the interest on loans for the lockdown period, while salaries given by the companies should be borne by the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) during this period of restriction.

Putting forth other demands, Srivastava said, "Fixed charge in the electricity bill should be waived for the lockdown period. Lease rent charged by Noida Authority should also be waived for the lockdown period.” Banks should provide interest-free loan to entrepreneurs for one year so that they can re-establish themselves, he added. The NEA said it is hopeful that the government will take necessary action “very soon” to instill confidence in the MSME sector.

The NEA has written to the Prime Minister's Office, the MSME Ministry, the Finance Ministry, among others, apprising them about the situation but was still awaiting their response, Srivastava claimed..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says 5 mln workers, 84.8% of companies, affected by coronavirus pandemic

Vietnam said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak has negatively affected 5 million workers and 84.8 of companies in the country. The Southeast Asian country on Friday reported two new coronavirus cases, one day after it lifted tough movement...

Ryanair could see job losses if flights grounded beyond May - CEO

Ryanair may see job losses if flights remain grounded due to coronavirus restrictions on travel beyond May, Chief Executive Michael OLeary said on Friday. OLeary has said that the airline group assumes flights will stay grounded until a lim...

Bosnian region eases lockdown on seniors, children after court ruling

Bosnias autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Friday loosened restrictions intended to stop the spread of the new coronavirus by keeping seniors and children from leaving their homes at all after the top court ruled those restrictions viol...

Georgia forges ahead with reopening despite disapproval of Trump, pandemic experts

Georgia pushed ahead with its plan to become the first U.S. state to allow an array of merchants to reopen on Friday following a month-long shutdown to stanch the coronavirus outbreak, even though both U.S. President Donald Trump and health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020