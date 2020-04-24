Left Menu
Shipping minister discusses business continuity plan with maritime industry leaders

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday discussed business continuity plans with representatives of the maritime industry. The objective of the interaction, via video-conferencing, was to discuss and prepare for dealing with the post-lockdown challenges with business continuity strategies, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

"Industry leaders appreciated the proactive and timely interventions of the Ministry of Shipping in this critical time and ensuring smooth running of the ports. They also lauded many reliefs and extensions granted to the industry which inter-alia included not charging any port charges, demurrages, penalties for the lockdown period as it has proven to be great relief for the industries at large," the statement said. The interaction provided a quick overview of the COVID-19 situation in the maritime sector, it added.

The industry leaders highlighted the challenges like supply chain issues and movement of cargo and trucks, and requested policy interventions. They also made suggestions for increasing the coastal shipping and raising India's share in global shipbuilding, it said. Mandaviya assured the industry leaders that the Indian ports are ready in full capacity to start operations as usual but there are a few challenges due to COVID-19, which will be solved with policy decisions and their sincere implementation, the statement said.

It added that the minister requested the industry leaders to convert this COVID-19 crisis into opportunity by charting out new strategies in the maritime sector. He told them that the ministry is working towards ease out the problems of the sector. He also sought suggestions so that ports and industries could flourish. Stakeholders and representatives of the shipping lines, ports and terminal operators, inland waterways, supply chain logistics, ship owners, vessel manufacturers and owners, custom agents participated in the video conference.

