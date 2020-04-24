Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Only small percentage of schools equipped to provide online education'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:31 IST
'Only small percentage of schools equipped to provide online education'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

With information communication technology (ICT) infrastructure not being uniformly pervasive in India, only a small percentage of schools are equipped to provide access to online education, a representative of industry body FICCI said on Friday. The coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country has prompted education institutions to opt for online modes of teaching. "Schools have been impacted by COVID-19, facing closures that could last for several weeks. With ICT infrastructure not being uniformly pervasive in India, only a small percentage of schools are equipped to provide access to online education," FICCI's Assistant Secretary General Shobha Mishra Ghosh said. She said several private schools have embarked on technological platforms to ensure continuity of learning and have made significant investments, with their teachers working overtime to keep students engaged. "Schools are also attempting to protect salaries of all their staff. Under these circumstances, blocking cash flow of self-financed independent schools that are primarily dependant on school fees would be detrimental," Ghosh, a policy expert on education, said. FICCI Arise, a collegium of stakeholders linked to around 100 private schools, has sought government support for these institutions amid the lockdown

With the closure of schools on account of COVID-19, many institutions across the country have moved to online teaching, said Manit Jain, co-founder and director of FICCI Arise. "This has meant that teachers have had to adapt their teaching and are working even harder than they normally do. In some states there have been orders asking schools to not force parents to deposit fees and to provide deferred or monthly payment plans," Jain said. "At the same time it is important to be mindful that 90-95 per cent of school expenditure is fixed in nature and happens regardless of being open or shut. While this arrangement may work for a couple of weeks, if the situation does not improve soon it would become impossible for schools to pay salaries," he said. "The government would need to take necessary measures to support institutions of learning such that the schools' future and the future of the country is not jeopardized in any way," he added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Global rights groups demand restoration of 4G services in J&K

Over 40 global rights groups, part of a campaign KeepItOn, on Friday demanded the restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the absence of high-speed internet is hampering works of doctors, journalists and others amid the COVI...

U.S. weighs taking takes in U.S. energy cos, other options -Mnuchin

The Trump administration is considering taking stakes in U.S. energy companies as one possible option as it seeks to help the nations oil and gas sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.Pr...

Maharashtra reports 18 deaths, 394 new COVID-19 cases

Eighteen more COVID-19 deaths and 394 new coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra on Friday. The total count of coronavirus cases in the State has climbed to 6,817, said the states Public Health Department. With 18 more deaths, the...

Armenia commemorates mass killings anniversary under quarantine

Armenians have used text messages and mobile phone flashlights to mark the 105th anniversary of mass killings in the Ottoman Empire, dropping their usual march because of coronavirus restrictions.Yerevan, which describes the 1915 killings o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020