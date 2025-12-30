D K Shivakumar Embodies Hope for Karnataka's Political Future
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has hinted at a future leadership role by 2026 while expressing confidence in the Congress party winning the next state assembly polls. He emphasized the continuity of Congress governance for the next 7.5 years, aiming for prosperity in Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed optimism about his political future and the Congress party's prospects in the next assembly elections, suggesting he may discuss leadership possibilities in 2026.
Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress administration aims to maintain governance in Karnataka for another 7.5 years, ensuring prosperity and innovative administration. He highlighted the importance of keeping citizens happy and celebrating successful harvests.
Responding to speculations about his potential leadership, Shivakumar dismissed statements from Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, attributing the rumors to local political pressure, and criticized Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar for misrepresenting his statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
