Left Menu

D K Shivakumar Embodies Hope for Karnataka's Political Future

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has hinted at a future leadership role by 2026 while expressing confidence in the Congress party winning the next state assembly polls. He emphasized the continuity of Congress governance for the next 7.5 years, aiming for prosperity in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:06 IST
D K Shivakumar Embodies Hope for Karnataka's Political Future
D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed optimism about his political future and the Congress party's prospects in the next assembly elections, suggesting he may discuss leadership possibilities in 2026.

Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress administration aims to maintain governance in Karnataka for another 7.5 years, ensuring prosperity and innovative administration. He highlighted the importance of keeping citizens happy and celebrating successful harvests.

Responding to speculations about his potential leadership, Shivakumar dismissed statements from Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, attributing the rumors to local political pressure, and criticized Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar for misrepresenting his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

 India
2
Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

 Bangladesh
3
Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

 India
4
CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025