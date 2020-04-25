Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 09:41 IST
Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members

Two proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), have recommended that shareholders of Boeing Co vote against key board members of the planemaker to show objections to the company's handling of the 737 Max crisis.

Glass Lewis recommended that at Boeing's annual meeting on April 27 shareholders vote against Larry Kellner, the chairman of its board who previously oversaw the board's audit committee. "We believe the audit committee failed to mitigate the risk posed by management's decisions and should be held accountable for its oversight," Glass Lewis said in its recommendation.

In a separate recommendation, ISS advised shareholders to vote against four longtime board members - Arthur Collins, Edmund Giambastiani, Susan Schwab and Ronald Williams - who had served when the 737 MAX was being developed and rolled out. ISS also said that a vote for newly named Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun is "warranted, with caution" and that he will need to show that he can be an "effective leader of cultural change" at the company.

The recommendations, issued earlier in April and viewed by Reuters, were reported first by the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In a Boeing statement cited by the Journal, a spokesman said the planemaker is continuing to learn from the 737 Max crashes and is taking actions to rebuild trust.

Proxy advisers recommend how investors should vote in corporate elections and cast ballots on behalf of some asset managers. The role of proxy advisers has gained more attention in recent years as they have grown more influential. Boeing, which has been struggling to get its 737 MAX aircraft flying again following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, has been forced to cut production due to falling demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. And doubts are gathering over its $4.2 billion deal to buy the civil jetmaking arm of Brazil's Embraer.

The Chicago-based company suspended 737 MAX deliveries in March 2019, when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the aircraft following the deaths of 346 people in crashes of two 737 MAX planes operated by Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 29

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29, an official said on Saturday. All of them are residents of the Bambooflat area in the sou...

Rodgers shows some Love to Packers draft pick

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers first interaction with his heir apparent was cordial, Packers first-round draft Jordan Love said Friday. Speaking with ESPNs Maria Taylor, Love said of his new teammate, Yeah, I was able to talk with him ...

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, April 25

- Stories related to coronavirus pandemic from multiple datelines- Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19 Survey - COVID-19 FDA warns against side effects of hydroxychloroquinePTI AMS...

2020 NFL Draft: Run on SEC talent, WRs highlights Day 2

Wide receivers and Southeastern Conference talent dominated the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. Teams continued to dip into a deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the second round by grabbing Cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020