Left Menu
Development News Edition

Standalone shops of mobile phones, garments, hardware allowed to open during lockdown, but not markets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:03 IST
Standalone shops of mobile phones, garments, hardware allowed to open during lockdown, but not markets

Neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items have been allowed to open but those located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3. In rural areas, all shops, except those in single and multi-brand shopping malls, are allowed to open.

While allowing these shops to open, a move seen as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since March 24, the government order issued on Friday night said that the shops will be functioning with 50 per cent of workforce and after adhering strictly to precautions which include social distancing and wearing of masks. The Union Home Ministry also said malls, liquor and cigarette shops, sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms continue to remain shut.

Restaurants, hair salons and barber shops will not be allowed to open as these render services and do not fall under the shop category. Amending its April 15 order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in the Friday night order that "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

The ministry also said shops located in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities can open after following the drill of social distancing and wearing of masks but with 50 per cent of strength. However, single and multi-brands shall continue to remain closed in these areas also.

"All shops registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 per cent strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory" will be allowed to function, the order said. In a statement on Saturday, the home ministry said the order implies that in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets and market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open.

"It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only," the order said and also added that sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for COVID-19 management. The ministry said that liquor shops were given licence under the Excise Act of the states and the establishments thrown open from Saturday were covered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the states.

Sale of cigarettes, gutka are continue to be prohibited during the lockdown. "As specified in the consolidated revised guidelines, these shops will not be permitted to open in areas, whether rural or urban, which are declared as containment zones by respective States and Union Territories," the statement said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the Coronavirus endemic. It was further extended till May 3..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Unexpected interplay between cannabis exposure, cocaine use: Study

Early cannabis use makes young brains more sensitive to the first exposure to cocaine, suggests a recent study. It is often heard that an individuals initial response to a drug can have a large impact on whether they continue to use it or n...

Excellent performances in 2019 keeping us motivated during this period, says women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said that the excellent performances by the team in 2019 have kept it motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow during this nationwide lockdown period due to coronaviru...

German EU presidency to focus on coronavirus fight, environment

Germany will focus its six-month presidency of the European Union from July 1 on the fight against the new coronavirus and its social and economic impact as well as environmental issues, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday. It will be...

Amid lockdown, cops convey surprise b'day wishes to woman

Hyderabad, Apr 25 PTI Amid the ongoing lockdown, police here made it a memorable birthday for a 60-year-old woman by wishing her surprisingly following a request of her US-based son. Kutty Hadassa Paul, whose late husband Vijay Paul was a w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020