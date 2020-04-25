Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:09 IST
India's chemical exports rise 7 pc to Rs 2.68 lakh crore in Apr-Jan

India's chemical exports rose by 7 per cent to Rs 2.68 lakh crore during April-January period of the last fiscal, and became the top exporting sector in the country for the first time, the government said on Saturday. "Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda congratulated the chemicals and petrochemicals industry on becoming the top exporting sector of the country for the first time," an official statement said.

Gowda informed that during April 2019-January 2020, the export of chemicals grew by 7.43 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.  "Total export of chemicals during this period reached Rs 2.68 Lakh Crore. This constitutes 14.35 per cent of the total exports," it added. The minister assured full support to the industry towards making India a leading global hub for manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals.

"Continuous efforts made by my Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals have enabled the industry to become the top most exporting segment for the first time," he tweeted..

