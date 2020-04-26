Govt appoints I S Chaturvedi as MNRE Secretary

The government has appointed Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi as Secretary of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE)

The existing MNRE Secretary Anand Kumar has been appointed as the Secretary to Ministry of Culture, an order issued by Appointment Committee of Cabinet said on Sunday

Chaturvedi is a 1987 batch Jharkhand cadre officer who is presently posted there. Kumar is a Kerala cadre officer (1984 batch). He was appointed as MNRE Secretary in June 2017.