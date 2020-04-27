Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashtead warns on profit, withdraws $500 mln loan as lockdown dents rentals

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:50 IST
Ashtead warns on profit, withdraws $500 mln loan as lockdown dents rentals
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Equipment rental firm Ashtead warned on Monday that its annual profit would come in lower than last year and said it had taken out an extra $500 million in debt, as the company faces a slump in rentals due to the coronavirus-led shutdowns.

The company, which rents out diggers, construction tools, and other equipment, expects underlying pretax profit for the year through April 30 to be about 1.05 billion pounds ($1.31 billion). Last year, Ashtead had reported a profit of 1.11 billion pounds. "Since the middle of March, the unprecedented action taken by governments and the private sector to contain the virus has resulted in adverse conditions within the group's end-markets," the company said.

Ashtead's Sunbelt business, however, posted a 2% rise in its March rental revenue in the United States as the unit provided equipment and services to first responders, hospitals, alternative care facilities, and other essential services. The equipment rental firm had said it would refocus its UK business to mirror the growth of its non-construction businesses in North America as it faces pricing issues and foreign exchange headwinds.

Total U.S. rental revenue is still expected to come in about 15% lower this month, the UK-based company said, adding that since April 10 it has seen the level of its U.S. fleet on rent stabilize and show a "modest improvement." Ashtead also said it has accessed an additional $500 million through its senior-secured credit facility for one year, increasing the facility size to $4.6 billion, as it looks to shore up its cash reserves to weather the pandemic.

Other cost-saving measures include cutting down its planned capital expenditure by about 500 million pounds, suspending M&A activity and halting its share buyback program. The company's shares were up 4.7% at 1,915.5 pence, as of 0714 GMT.

($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson thanks Britons for abiding by lockdown on return to work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Britons for abiding by the lockdown as he returned to work on Monday after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection, saying Britain was turning the tide against the coronavirus spread.Everyday I know...

Some earning profits in sale of COVID-19 test kits to govt, PM must intervene: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that the Prime Minister take strict immediate action against them. Th...

S.Korean officials caution against reports that N.Korean leader Kim is ill

South Korean officials are emphasising that they have detected no unusual movements in North Korea and are cautioning against reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be ill or is being isolated because of coronavirus concerns. At a...

Germany should only carefully lift virus restrictions - minister

Germanys economy minister urged the countrys 16 federal states on Monday to go slowly in lifting coronavirus restrictions to avoid the outbreak spreading further and being forced to backtrack later. Under Germanys decentralized political sy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020