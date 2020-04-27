Refined soya oil fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 4.6 to Rs 781.6 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in May declined by Rs 4.6, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 781.6 per 10 kg in 23,140 lots.

The refined soya oil contracts for June dropped by Rs 6, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 751 per 10 kg in 8,700 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.