PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:19 IST
SAIL gives additional Rs 4 cr to support fight against COVID-19

State-owned SAIL on Monday said it has made an additional contribution of Rs 4 crore to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has contributed Rs 1 crore each to the CM Relief Funds of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, according to a statement by the company.

This is in addition to a financial assistance of Rs 30 crore the public sector undertaking extended to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the pandemic earlier. SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "SAIL has stepped forward and decided to contribute Rs 1 crore each to the CM Relief Funds of the four states where we have our integrated steel plants apart from Rs 30 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund earlier." The company has also enhanced its medical facilities across its plants and units in coordination with local authorities of respective state governments in its fight against COVID-19.

It is distributing masks, sanitisers and food, and has set up around 300 isolation beds and around 600 quarantine facilities at its hospitals for the benefit of people of the surrounding regions. It has also mobilised other facilities for medical services such as a COVID-19 testing laboratory at SAIL's Ispat General Hospital at Rourkela and a dedicated COVID Care Centre at SAIL's Bokaro General Hospital in Jharkhand.

The company has also handed over five ventilators to the Odisha government through its Rourkela Steel Plant for treatment of coronavirus positive patients..

