French Chef Raymond Blanc, Inducted Into IHC Hall of Fame Following in the Footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:00 IST
NEW DELHI, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognising the huge contributions of hospitality and culinary professionals from across the world on the 5th International Hospitality Day, the International Hospitality Council (IHC) in association with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) initiated Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE, into the Hall of Fame. Following in the footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Raymond Blanc was inducted into the IHC's esteemed Hall of Fame for the year 2020. With the whole world under lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, IHC announced the award at the biggest and best ever e-Conclave that was held on 24th April, 2020. Though not physically handed over to the iconic chef, the Hall of Fame awardee's name was announced in the online presence of hospitality experts, Michelin-starred chefs and even Young Chef Olympiad mentors from almost 60 countries of the world.

Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE, is a French chef, recognised as one of the finest chefs of the world. Completely self-taught, he has had significant influence on gastronomy through his career. After making humble beginnings in France as a waiter, Blanc reached England where he found a new lease on life. He started Les Quat' Saisons with his wife, Jenny. Its fresh and innovative tastes attracted guests and soon became a popular food destination for English people. The restaurant earned two Michelin stars and the Egon Ronay Guide Award for Best Restaurant in England. Soon after, he bought a manor house in Great Milton, Oxfordshire and started his dream hotel restaurant, Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons. Today, it is the only country house hotel that has retained two Michelin stars for over 30 years. Chef Blanc has also gone on to teach several protègés like Michael Caines OBE, Marco Pierre White and Bruno Loubet. He also is an author of many culinary titles and has hosted popular TV shows like Raymond Blanc's Kitchen Secrets, The Restaurant, Raymond Blanc: How to Cook Well and so on. A glimpse of Chef Raymond Blanc, Hall of Fame Awardee :- https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/videos/160060925387969/ and https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/photos/rpp.103259113052087/3225876990790268/?type=3&theater Chef Blanc's talent and innovative abilities are truly commendable which is what prompted the IHC to initiate him into the Hall of Fame. "I am very grateful that the International Hospitality Council has chosen me for this very special award. I am truly overwhelmed by this gesture," said Chef Blanc on receiving the honour.

The announcement was made on the International Hospitality Day 24th April, in the biggest Global eConclave with attendees from 60 countries, organised by International Institute of Hotel Management with a powerful speaker profile discussing various issues related to the industry. The speaker list consisted of Professor David Foskett (MBE) Chairman IHC, Dr. Suborno Bose CEO IHC and Chairman IIHM Hotel School, Mr. Puneet Chaatwal MD and CEO Taj Hotels, Padma Shree Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Michelin Star Chef Chris Galvin and National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean. About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India. For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160181/Chef_Raymond_Blanc_IIHM.jpg Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084107/IIHM_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

