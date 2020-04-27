Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:47 IST
Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains "virtually non-operational for a month" due to the ongoing lockdown. Of around 60 mills in the state, "only 7-8 had received approval" from the government to resume production with 35-50 workers during the ongoing lockdown, making these units "unviable to operate" as they are currently running at less than five per cent of their capacities, an official of the industry body said.

These units got approval after the Centre had requested the state government to allow all mills to operate but in strict adherence to health safety norms, he said. "At present the jute industry is in deep crisis with over one month of being in the lockdown. Jute packaging for foodgrains has been diverted to plastic industry as 6.5 lakh bales of jute bag order has been diluted," IJMA chairman Raghav Gupta said in his letter to Banerjee.

He also said, "If it continues, it will kill the jute industry of West Bengal which provides a livelihood to over 35 lakh farmers and 2.5 lakh mill workers in the state." In a separate letter to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the mill owners' body has requested him to make all the units "fully operational" and explained the situation that its members are facing. "Only a handful of mills have been permitted to reopen and that too with a strength of 30 to 50 workmen. This is untenable and unviable for operations," IJMA said in its letter to the chief secretary.

The price for procuring jute bags is determined in accordance with a formula approved by the Ministry of Textiles on the basis of recommendations of the Tariff Commission. "The price that is so fixed is essentially on the basis of operation of jute mills at 85 per cent capacity utilisation," the IJMA claimed.

"With 30-50 workmen, a jute mill with capacity of 80 -100 MT production capacity per day will be able to function at only 2 to 3 per cent... This is apart from the fact that with only 30 to 50 workmen, it is almost impossible to run all the phases of manufacturing processes of jute bags in a mill," the industry body said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against three accused in Maoist case

Eds Adding background Kochi, Apr 27 PTI The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against three accused in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist case. The charge sheet was file...

UK war veteran who served in India gets special birthday postmark for his 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old UK war veteran who served in India during the World War II and has raised nearly 30 million pounds for a government-run health service by walking laps of his garden, has been honoured with a special birthday...

JEE, NEET coaching institutes go online during COVID-19 lockdown, launch new courses

Several coaching institutes have started online classes to ensure those preparing for competitive examinations are not at loss during the lockdown due to COVID-19 situation across the country. While the world is grappling with coronavirus ...

Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat 58-yr-old COVID-19 patient

A 58-year-old doctor became the first coronavirus patient in Uttar Pradesh to receive plasma therapy as an experimental treatment for the disease at the King George Medical University KGMU here, a hospital official said on Monday. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020