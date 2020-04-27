Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha to conduct roadshows from Nov to woo investors looking to relocate from China

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:22 IST
Maha to conduct roadshows from Nov to woo investors looking to relocate from China

Maharashtra will be embarking on roadshows abroad from November this year to attract investments into the state in the post-COVID 19 pandemic world, a senior official has said. The state, which claims to be among the most industrialised ones in the country, will be specifically targeting investments from global companies looking to relocate outside of China, Maharashtra's Development Commissioner for Industries, Harshdeep Kamble said at a seminar at the World Trade Centre here.

Maharashtra, which has ambitions to more than double the GSDP to USD 1 trillion by 2025, will be targeting to get companies from the automobiles, steel, textiles, agro processing and pharma sectors to invest in the state as part of the strategy, Kamble said, as per a press statement issued by the organisers of the event. “Government of Maharashtra is working on special package to attract MNCs looking to relocate from China..The state government will conduct roadshows and market the state in different countries by November 2020 to attract investment,” Kamble was quoted as saying.

Kamble said Chinese auto major Great Wall Motors has decided to go ahead with its investment in an electric vehicle facility and battery production unit at Pune despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The official said as part of the incentives offered under the state's industrial policy, a company can recover up to 100 per cent of their fixed investments.

He said India will have to look at the manufacturing sector more seriously and exuded confidence that companies in the sector will choose his state to invest. Without specifying the dates, the press release quoted Kamble as saying that 6,500 units in Maharashtra have started operation in recent days and 4,000 units have applied for resuming operations. It can be noted that as part of the exit plan mooted by the Centre, industrial units in non-hotspot areas have been allowed to function from April 20.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson team for quarantine special song

American actor Adam Sandler and comedian Pete Davidson are expressing themselves through song, with the help of another 90s comic. According to Fox News, the two appeared in the latest at-home episode of Saturday Night Live, where they perf...

Mavericks owner Cuban will push for fan-less NBA return

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to see the NBA season resume even without spectators, but only with precautions against the coronavirus are in place to safeguard players and important personnel. Cuban, who spoke Sunday night on CNN...

Support pours in for 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh' campaign of Punjab Police

Police chiefs of at least four states and over 79,000 personnel in Punjab on Monday wore badges of SI Harjeet Singhs name in a show of solidarity against the Patiala attack in which his hand was chopped off by a group Nihangs. The Punjab Po...

Not possible to bring stranded students from Kota till Centre eases lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said it is not possible to bring back students stranded in Rajasthans Kota until the lockdown guidelines are revised. The Chief Minister made this remark during a video meet with Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020