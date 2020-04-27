Left Menu
Development News Edition

'35K containers of imported waste paper stuck at ports; customs asking for demurrage despite waiver'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:47 IST
'35K containers of imported waste paper stuck at ports; customs asking for demurrage despite waiver'

Small paper mills on Monday said that over 35,000 containers with imported waste paper are held up at various inland container depots (ICDs) and container freight stations (CFSs) despite the government's directive to waive port logistics charges. According to the Indian Agro and Recycled Paper Mills Association (IARPMA), customs officials are not implementing the government directive on waiver of logistics charges during the lockdown period, which is between March 22 and May 3, and asking for penalties cumulating around Rs 1,000 crore.

Contending that small paper mills are incurring heavy losses as their raw material is stuck at ports and are unable to commence operations, the association has requested commerce and finance ministries as well as the Directorate General of Shipping, under the shipping ministry, to look into the issue. "The ICDs and CFSs are not honouring the directives of the government and are demanding unwarranted penalties which amount to nearly Rs 1,000 crore and are beyond the paying capacity of small paper mills," said IARPMA in a statement.

According to IARPMA, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Directorate General of Shipping directed ports and all principal commissioners and chief commissioners of customs for waiver of demurrage, detentions and ground rent for export or imports of goods and consignments. "The non-availability of raw material i.e. waste paper is adding to the miseries of small-scale paper manufacturers who are required to comply with all the statutory liabilities, payment of salaries besides bearing other heavy expenses like power bills, sanitisation of plant and workers and putting up facilities for workers’ stay in the mill premises," said IARPMA President Pramod Aggarwal adding that "mills should not be unnecessarily hassled".

According to the association, the raw material is urgently required by paper mills for manufacture of packaging to be used by food, pharmaceuticals and other essential products..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson team for quarantine special song

American actor Adam Sandler and comedian Pete Davidson are expressing themselves through song, with the help of another 90s comic. According to Fox News, the two appeared in the latest at-home episode of Saturday Night Live, where they perf...

Mavericks owner Cuban will push for fan-less NBA return

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to see the NBA season resume even without spectators, but only with precautions against the coronavirus are in place to safeguard players and important personnel. Cuban, who spoke Sunday night on CNN...

Support pours in for 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh' campaign of Punjab Police

Police chiefs of at least four states and over 79,000 personnel in Punjab on Monday wore badges of SI Harjeet Singhs name in a show of solidarity against the Patiala attack in which his hand was chopped off by a group Nihangs. The Punjab Po...

Not possible to bring stranded students from Kota till Centre eases lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said it is not possible to bring back students stranded in Rajasthans Kota until the lockdown guidelines are revised. The Chief Minister made this remark during a video meet with Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020