Paint maker AkzoNobel India on Monday said the company is supporting the painter community by providing an out of turn pay-out through its annual loyalty programme. As part of this initiative, direct online transfers is being made to the bank accounts of over 12,000 painting contractors.

AkzoNobel India Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal said the early disbursement of funds is aimed at placing cash in the hands of painting contractors so that they are able to fulfil their essential needs and cater to any emergency during the extended lockdown period in India. ***** Dish TV partners MX Player * Direct-to-Home operators Dish TV on Monday announced joining hands with OTT platform MX Player.

Following this association MX player would be added in the app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its DishTV and d2h users respectively, the company said in a statement. Dish TV India Executive Director & Group CEO Anil Dua said the partnership with MX Player makes it easy for Android box users to access large content library spanning over 10 languages through this in-built app and further enhance their TV viewing experience.