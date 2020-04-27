Peruvian copper mine Antamina reports 210 positive coronavirus cases

Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore, on Monday reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.

The company said in a statement it discovered the cases while conducting 600 tests on its staff and contractors, 500 of which have been returned by the laboratory. It said that 87% of the positive cases were asymptomatic while those with signs of Covid-19 mostly had mild symptoms.

Antamina said two weeks ago it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to mitigate against the spread of the virus. nE6N2BD05P