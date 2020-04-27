Left Menu
Peruvian copper mine Antamina reports 210 positive coronavirus cases

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:53 IST
Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore, on Monday reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.

The company said in a statement it discovered the cases while conducting 600 tests on its staff and contractors, 500 of which have been returned by the laboratory. It said that 87% of the positive cases were asymptomatic while those with signs of Covid-19 mostly had mild symptoms.

Antamina said two weeks ago it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to mitigate against the spread of the virus. nE6N2BD05P

