Fertilisers sale up 32% at record 10.63 lakh tonnes during Apr 1-22 New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI)'

Fertilisers sale during this month till April 22 rose 32 per cent to record 10.63 lakh tonnes despite nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus pandemic, the government on Tuesday said. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said there has been "a record sale of fertilisers" and added that it will ensure adequate availability of crop nutrients to farmers for the sowing operation of kharif (summer) crops. "During 1-22 April, 2020, sale of fertilisers to farmers was 10.63 lakh tonnes which is 32 percent higher than the last year sale of 8.02 lakh tonnes during the same period," an official statement said. The dealers purchased 15.77 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, which is 46 per cent higher than last year's sale of 10.79 lakh tonnes during the same period

"Despite a lot of movement restrictions due to National level COVID-19 lockdown, with the concerted efforts of the Department of Fertilizers, railways, states and ports, production and supply of fertilisers in the country is going on without hindrance," the statement said. Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said: "There is no problem of fertilisers. State governments have sufficient stock of fertilisers." Gowda said the government is committed to ensure availability of fertilisers to the farmer community before sowing time

On April 17, 41 fertiliser rakes moved from plants and ports. This is the highest movement of fertilisers during lockdown period in a day. One rake carries 3,000 tonnes of load at a time. The Centre has allowed operation of fertiliser plants in the country.